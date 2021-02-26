Honorees awarded for contributions to the El Dorado community during Black History event

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Six people were honored tonight during the 7th Annual Black History Awards Event in El Dorado.

The event is organized by the Bailey family. They celebrate those in the community who have made a positive difference. The honorees were gifted with plaques and trophies for their contributions in education, business and sports.

Kaleb Ford, 6, received the Youth of the Year Award

Eugenia Ford received the Person of the Year-Community Award

Greg Williams Jr. received the Person of the Year-Business Award

Bettie Elerson received the Person of the Year-Educator Award

Marvin Stewart, Sr. received the Person of the Year-Sports Award

Terry Davis received the Humanitarian Award

“We would just like to get some our local residents here that have done so much for this community. Sometimes they go unnoticed and we just want to thank them for what they do,” Veronica Bailey said.

The event usually consists of a banquet but they couldn’t do that this year because of coronavirus restrictions.