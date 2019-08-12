Homicide victim in Sunday night shooting is a 17-year-old student and football player

EL DORADO, Arkansas (8/12/19) — El Dorado’s second homicide of the year is that of another young life.

Octavius Critton, 17, of El Dorado was the victim shot and killed Sunday night in the 1200 block of California Street.

Critton would have been entering his senior year of high school year this week and was a first year player for the El Dorado High School football team. He was the team’s defensive back and sported the #6 Wildcat jersey. His teammates and coaches remember him for his personality and uplifting spirit.

Head football coach, Steven Jones, issued a statement:

“Last night we were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Octavius Critton. He was loved by his teammates and coaches. Octavius had a smile that would light up the room. His positive outlook on life is something that I will hang on to forever. His happiness, was contagious and he was a real joy to be around.”

The team had a scheduled practice at 5 a.m. today but the coaching staff cancelled the practice to meet with the players during this emotional time.

“This is a tragedy because we begin school tomorrow,” Lieutenant Christopher Lutman said.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. From information already provided, the shooting stemmed from a social media argument and there are several people involved who know what happened. There is no motive at the moment but police but are confident someone will be apprehended soon.

“We’re following a bunch of leads. There’s a lot of evidence that has to be processed that officers and investigators obtained from the scene,” Lieutenant Christopher Lutman said. “We have a lot of good information that should get us to a resolution fairly quickly.”

If you have any information about the shooting please contact the El Dorado Police Department at 881-4810.

This is still a developing story.

