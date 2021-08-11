Homicide investigation underway after 23-year-old man found dead inside truck in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 23-year-old man was found dead with a single gunshot wound inside a truck in Rogers early Tuesday.

According to Public Information Officer Keith Foster, at around 12:33 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 2100 block of South K Street for a suspicious vehicle.

Police said a white truck was parked on the street and it appeared as if someone was inside, ducking down.

Arriving officers searched around the vehicle and found a single bullet hole in a side window.

Foster said police then entered the vehicle and found a black male slumped over with “what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.”

The man was subsequently identified as Ru-Jauree Harris, 23, of Springdale.

Ru-Jauree Harris (Courtesy of family)

According to Foster, detectives with the Rogers Police Department are investigating the incident as a homicide.

More information will be released as it becomes available, Foster said.