HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Arkansas State Police plan to strictly enforce the state’s seatbelt laws

(KTVE/KARD) — If you plan to travel through Arkansas during this Thanksgiving holiday, make sure you buckle up.

The Arkansas State Police will be strictly enforcing seat belt use laws. Drivers and front seat passengers are required to use the seatbelt, plus any child under the age of 15.

“During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll join forces with other law enforcement agencies across local and state lines to ensure the seat belt safety message gets out to all drivers and passengers,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “By far, buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash. We see the results of not wearing a seat belt all the time. The loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt is saddening when all anyone had to do was obey the law.”

For more information about highway safety during Thanksgiving, go to www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov or call the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.