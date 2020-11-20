Holiday cheer in El Dorado spreads as the downtown square and Christmas tree are now lit

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Well, if you drive in downtown El Dorado tonight and for the rest of this year, you’ll see the square and Christmas tree are both lit.

The lighting took place around 5:45 p.m. as the crowd counted down to the moments everything in sight was lit with festive colors.

While this officially kicks off the holiday season in Union County, there are more fun events planned.

MAD on Ice is back and will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The annual Christmas parade is scheduled for December 3 from 7p.m. to 9 p.m. at Union County Fairgrounds.