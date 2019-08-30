Historical Lafayette Gym to be restored to community center

CAMDEN, Arkansas (08/29/19) — Lafayette School System in Camden still holds value to many of the African American students that attended the school more than 50 years ago.

Now, a group of them is hoping to restore the one building left standing and the 9 acres of land surrounding it.

“I think the property is rejoicing now,” said Flossie Moore, vice president of the Lafayette School Restoration, Inc. “I think our ancestors are praising us for going forward with this project.”

The Lafayette School System was used to educate African Americans during segregation. The school was founded in 1928. Then, there were five teachers who taught more than one grade.

The school grew over time from the number of teachers to the number of classes being offered. The alma mater was created in 1949 with its motto “Soar Like an Eagle”.

While the school was at the height of its success, Lafayette was required by law to desegregate all grades by 1970.

The school closed its doors between the 1968-1969 terms and students at Lafayette integrated with Fairview School. Moore graduated before the abrupt end in 1955 but the closing affected her tremendously.

“I just lay in the bed and cried all day because there was nothing I could do,” Moore said.

At that time, she was living in Cleveland, Ohio working for AT&T. When she came back home to visit after its closing, she would drive down to her beloved school and see how much of a waste it had become.

After the school closed in 1969, the property was sold. For a while, the old gym served as a machine shop. Everything in the gym is gone. The school memorabilia has disappeared.

During the early 90’s, Moore and other schoolmates gathered in Camden for a school reunion. She knew that was her opportunity to share her thoughts in restoring her beloved school.

“I made the suggestion that we needed to get our school back and that’s when we started,” she said.

Since then, the school has had its highs and lows. The school was torn down because it became unusable. The once famed football field turned into overgrown grass and trees.

In 2006, the roof caught on fire, causing major damage to the exterior and interior of the gym.

It wasn’t until 2013, when the Lafayette School Restoration, Inc. purchased the property for about $13,000.

“I can remember them [Moore’s teacher] with that can’t give up attitude,” she said. “That’s what makes us push to get Lafayette in place.”

The Lafayette School is listed on the Arkansas Historic Preservation Register.

The project has made much progress in recent years. The group has received two grants to repair the roof and windows, recently receiving another one from the Harnisch Foundation.

Now, alumni members are hoping to restore the gym into a state of the art community center that will not only preserve the school’s history but will be a center for everyone to use.

“The community center is for the community,” Dr. H. Earl Anderson said. “It doesn’t matter what color you are.”

Dr. Anderson is the president of the Lafayette School Restoration, Inc. He’s hopeful that the group’s vision will come to fruition.

“We’re praying the gym will come out of this coma that it’s in,” he said.

The gym will serve as the hub for events and classes for seniors, young adults and children to equip them with life skills.

The group has been applying for grants to help fund the $1 million dollar project. Dr. Anderson and Moore hope the future Lafayette Community Center will pour into other’s lives like their Lafayette School poured into them.

If you would like to donate to their efforts, you can visit their GoFundMe account. Visit their website for more history and information about the community center.



