Historians celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Oil Boom in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) This month marks the 100th anniversary of the big oil boom in El Dorado which brought thousands of people to the town and set precedence for the oil industry in Union County.

On January 10, 1921, the unexpected happened. Oil was discovered at Dr. Samuel Busey’s discovery well. “River Oil” is how El Dorado News-Times journalists described that 1920s era.

“He told everybody that would listen that he was going to bring in a big well. Half of El Dorado drove out to the area and were standing there as they were bailing the water and mud out of the casing and at about 4:15 p.m., all of a sudden there was rumble,” Oil and gas exploration geologist, Richard Mason said.

“It was loud enough that people in downtown heard it. They looked to the west and what they saw would change El Dorado forever.”

Mason actively searches for oil and gas in Union County. He’s spoken to many historians and people who lived during that era and they said the oil from the derrick spread across town for miles.

“It was spraying oil everywhere. Ladies who had their laundry out in the west of town had oil on their laundry. Oil spilled out into the ditches and they recounted that schools boys got out and filled coke bottles with oil and sold them for 25 cents each,” Mason said.

“The very next day 5 special trains roared into El Dorado with white flags flying from the engine with 10 coaches all of them packed with people.”

El Dorado’s population went from less than 4,000 people to 40,000 people in two years. The intersection of Cedar and Washington Streets used to be known as Hamburger Row because there weren’t enough restaurants to feed all of these people who traveled to El Dorado to get rich off of the oil industry.

The El Dorado oil field on lasted about two months but it soon created excitement for other wells to be drilled.

“The Smackover field put the oil boom into high gear it really did,” Mason said.

Before the 1970’s, the anniversary of the oil boom was a widespread celebrated occasion, sometimes lasting a month.

“It was a big draw for people all over. Not only Arkansas but Texas and everywhere to come in and go through that Celebration.” Curator of the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, Darrin Riley said.

The oil industry is still thriving in Union County but not like it did in the 1900s. Now, town is becoming know for its entertainment district.

Mason says oil is still being produced just not in huge quantities. We’ll never know when another big boom may happen but he hopes there will be another great one that the town can celebrate.