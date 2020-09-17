High court blocks referendum on Arkansas eye surgery law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has blocked a referendum on a law expanding the procedures that optometrists can perform.

Justices on Thursday ruled that the campaign behind the referendum didn’t comply with a law requiring them to certify that their paid canvassers passed a criminal background check.

The court blocked two other ballot measures last month on similar grounds.

The law enacted last year allows optometrists to perform several procedures that previously only ophthalmologists could.

The law and the effort to overturn it prompted an unusually public and expensive lobbying fight.