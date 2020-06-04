HHS Awards Arkansas $2.5 Million to Help Health Care Systems Respond to COVID-19

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton—along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman—applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding $2.5 million to Arkansas to expand its testing capacity for COVID-19.

In this latest round of funding, HHS distributed a total of $2,553,240 to hospitals and other health care entities in the state to train workforces, procure supplies and equipment, and expand telemedicine in response to COVID-19. It comes from legislation Congress passed, with the Arkansas delegation’s support, to address the coronavirus crisis.

“The risk for additional coronavirus outbreaks in Arkansas continues to be a high concern. These funds will help increase provider preparedness, safeguard those on the front line and ensure our medical community can continue to provide high-quality care during this public health emergency,” members said.

