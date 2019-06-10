Arkansas man uses his hoverboat to help people escape the flooding

(KARK) - (6/10/19) Parts of Pinnacle Valely Road disappeared under water.

Flooded homes in West Pulaski County have swiftly become helpless islands.

This man brought out his hoverboat for what he thought was just going to be a few minutes helping his friend.

However, it turned into a few hours of helping other citizens get out of their flooded homes.

Touring the neighborhood Friday night, water continues to seep into garages and street signs hover above the fast-moving currents.

