Help Your Neighbor - Flood Relief Day June 18 in Russellville

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KARK) - (6/13/19) A Help Your Neighbor - Flood Relief Day is planned June 18 for Russellville and surrounding communities.

The City of Russellville announced the initiative on Wednesday with a Facebook post.

For the one day of fundraising in the community, local restaurants and businesses will be donating to the flood relief funds, the post states. The community is urged to shop at participating businesses to help the effort.

The monies raised will be donated to those affected by Arkansas River flooding.

Anyone can give at any time through June 20 at this link => https://bit.ly/2wMGb63.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.