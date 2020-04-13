Heavy storms strike some residents in Smackover

SMACKOVER, Ark. (04/13/20) – Storms ripped through parts of southern Arkansas Sunday evening leaving a path of destruction in some neighborhoods in Smackover.

Trees and power lines are down throughout the small town and a small handful of properties have also been damaged.

Heavy winds came through Robert Fisher’s home near Elm street across from the football field. He was in the shower when he heard noises outside.

“I was in my shower and the next thing I knew I heard something,” Fisher said. “It sounded like trees popping and then the next thing I know the whole trailer basically rocked to the side.”

A power line near his home completely snapped. One tree rooted in a woman’s yard, luckily toppled over over into the street rather than on her house.

“I never heard felt anything like it did last night,” Fisher said. “That’s the first I’ve seen something like that happen in Smackover in a long time.”

The Aycock family lives just up the road from Fisher. They received some damage from six trees toppling into their backyard. A few of those large tree fell on the roof of their home.

Colt Aycock, 20, says he and his family were inside watching a movie when they witnessed everything unfolding.

“We saw the first tree fall. It was an oak tree and when we saw that one fall I knew it was time to escape,” he said.

Aycock said he was scared but quickly turned into survival mode just trying to get his family and pets into a bathroom safely.

“I was just worried about them,” Aycock said. “Once we got to the bathroom that’s when two trees fell on the house. I was pretty nervous but I just kept my composure.”

Smackover community says they’re fortunate to have received just minor damage compared to what other areas are experiencing.

Their whole town is without power. A spokesperson from Entergy said scouts are out assessing the damage in the county and in other areas. They expect full restoration by Friday but can’t specify when a specific location’s electricity will be restored.

They encourage the public to download the Entergy app so they can monitor their area and stay up to date on progress being made.