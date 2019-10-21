Heavy storm damages properties in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (10/21/19) — Residents south of Taylor are cleaning up and repairing after an early morning thunderstorm ripped through parts of Columbia County.

The storm damaged two houses on County Road 21. The metal roofing and installation was ripped off of one Salvador Gonzalez’s home.

Gonzalez and his family were visiting relatives in Texas when with the storms ripped through around 4:30 a.m.

“I’m glad I wasn’t here,” Salvador Gonzalez said. “I think I would’ve been a little scared because that’s my master bedroom right there and everything naturally happened right here in the corner.”

Their neighbors across the street were home during the storms. Kara Britt said she had just made it to bed when she heard noises outside.

“I heard the hail first then we heard the top part of the tree fall out and hit my car,” she said.

When her and her husband when outside to survey the damage, they didn’t notice the metal roofing on their home had also blown away from the heavy winds. Residents down the street discovered it in the road.

Magnolia Reporter reported that at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Entergy said that 740 customers were without power in Columbia County and neighboring areas. About 444 were along U.S. 371 south of Taylor, including Welcome, and the Walkerville area.

“We’ve never had anything in the three years we’ve been here,” Britt said.

Many of the residents in the area said they have outside animals that were shaken up from the storms but there were no injuries or deaths.

“We have two dogs and two cats,” Britt said. “Everyone’s accounted for. All the rest can be fixed.”

Residents believe a tornado ripped through their community but the National Weather Services said the damage is from thunderstorm winds.