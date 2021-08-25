Hearing delayed for man who put feet on Pelosi’s office desk

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protests inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) | Richard Barnett mug shot from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys have agreed to a three-month delay in the case against an Arkansas man who sat with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary L. Dohrmann asked for the extension Tuesday.

Richard Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol.

His attorney told the judge he agreed with the extension because his client is at home in Arkansas and no longer in jail. Barnett’s next status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.