Health Works Fitness Center reopens with restrictions in place

El DORADO, AR (05/06/20) – The Health Works Center Fitness Center reopened today but it’s not running at full capacity.

HealthWorks has been diligently working on a phased reopening plan since the guidelines were released last week.

“We went into a rigorous training protocol to determine what the needs were for the facility, how it needed to be zoned out for social distancing and what was our limited capacity,” Vice President of Health, Richard Reeves said.

HealthWorks has established Phase 1 Guidelines based on a combination of State of Arkansas, CDC, public health, and industry best practices.

The primary focus during physical distancing, member and staff protection, and sanitization. HealthWorks will require members to sign the HealthWorks Member Pledge to ensure that everyone agrees to keep each other safe.

There will be a station in the lobby for members to sign the pledge. Members will also have their temperature checked and asked a few screening questions before admittance.





Members will be required to wear a face mask at all times except when actively exercising. They must maintain physical distance of 6 feet from others at all times, and 12 feet with activity that creates heavy breathing. Each member is to keep their time in the facility to 60 minutes total and to 1 visit per day to allow for utilization by others.

The pool and track will be closed as well as the locker rooms, showers, steam rooms and sauna. There will be reduced and modified group fitness classes starting on Monday, May 11. A sign-up sheet will be available at the Front Desk.

Members must complete entrance protocol successfully before signing up for the GF class. First come, first serve- limited space available for classes. There will also be a limited number of members allowed in the facility per each section to accommodate the necessary physical distance requirements.

Senator Trent Garner said he’s proud of the approach the fitness center has taken to ensure the safety of everyone. Although this is a small step, it’s an important step in returning back to normalcy.

“That’s important here in Arkansas to build that confidence back up as we get to the other side of this pandemic and get back to doing what we need to do,” he said.

The hours of operation for Phase 1 will be Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday for deep cleaning.

Other guidelines can be read on the Phase 1 Guidelines posted on the HealthWorks website – www.healthworksfitnesscenter.com.