HAVE YOU SEEN HER: Ashley County Cosmetologist Missing

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (12/8/20) — A beauty professional in Ashley County has not been seen or heard from now in days. Her family and friends are wondering where she is.

Amy Lynn Ferguson, 23, is 5’ 2” and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

“”She hasn’t contacted me or anyone else in her family or Facebook friends list. Her phone doesn’t work and the number doesn’t work. She always contacts me. Not contacting me is unusual for her,” Amy’s mother, Melinda Ferguson said.

Amy was last known to be driving a 2013 Lincoln MKZ that is white in color. This vehicle displays Arkansas License number 963 XZL.

The Ashley County Sheriff’s Office says she was last seen on December 6, 2020 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

A Drew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a vehicle parked in front of an abandoned house on Friendship Lane.

Drew County Sheriff’s Office spoke with Amy and she was last seen driving on Savage Street in Hamburg.

ACSO isn’t suspecting any foul play.

Ferguson says she just wants to make sure that her only daughter is okay.

“We are very worried about you and we are waiting for you to come home. Please call somebody or go to the McDonalds and use your tablet. Send us a message,” Ferguson said.