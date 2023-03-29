CROSSETT, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — The Crossett School District presents Picnic with the Arts! This event will take place on March 30th, 2023 at the Crossett Public Library from 4 PM – 7:30 PM. There will be no parking available at the library after 2 PM that day.

Art, literature, music, dance, and many more exciting things will be showcased that were made by students and the community. Food trucks will also be present, some of which include: The Pizza Trailer, Follow Me 2 Shep’s, Maki Taki Sushi, and La Rosa Linda Authentic Mexican Food.

There will be bus shuttles available for pick up on the west side of the Crossett Middle School building at 4:15 pm. The shuttle will also be available for pick-ups on the arena parking lot side of the High School. Parking signs as well as pick-up signs will be placed at each location. The schedule for the shuttle will be found below: