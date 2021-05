In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

HAMBURG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Hamburg Mayor’s debate is Tuesday, May 25. Hamburg residents will get to hear from the two candidates asking for their vote.

Our Gabrielle Phifer will be moderator for the debate. The debate will be held at Mt. Zion Family Life Center at 6:00 p.m.

There will be a meet and greet session for the public following the event. We will have more on the debate tonight on Fox14 news at nine.