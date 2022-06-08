EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s never too early to start Christmas shopping, especially for a great cause. The Hannah Pregnancy and Resource Center in El Dorado is hosting its annual online auction July 13, through July 18, 2022.

Items range from home décor, gift certificates and gourmet food which offers a variety of products for everyone to choose from. Participating in the auction is a great way to help the nonprofit continue meeting the need in Columbia, Ouachita and Union Counties.

The nonprofit center offers a variety of free services to those who find themselves facing an unplanned pregnancy. Services include free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, abstinence education, material needs, post abortive counseling and other resources.

The center is always in need of basic baby essentials to fill their baby boutique, which is a one-stop-shop furnished with every necessity that a baby would need. The resource center always accepts year-round donations for the following items: diapers, baby wipes, baby hygiene items (lotion, shampoo, baby wash, baby oil, nail care), diaper bags, bath tubs, highchair, bouncy chairs, boppy pillows, etc.

Hannah Pregnancy and Resource Center Baby Boutique

The “Christmas in July” online auction fundraiser is set to begin Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 8 a.m.

For more information, call the Hannah Pregnancy Resource office at (870)-862-1317.