Hampton School District breaks ground on solar array project

HAMPTON, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Hampton School District is preparing for its solar array project that will be located on the campus.

School officials and representatives from Today’s Power Inc. of North Little Rock broke ground at the new site Tuesday afternoon. The solar project will sit on 5 acres of land and will be under a 20 year agreement.

Superintendent Doug Worley says the district is expected to save an estimated amount of $50,000 for the next 20 years in utility costs.

“The money savings is one driving force. I’m excited for the STEM possibilities. It’s going to be a great option for students in those programs to study it, learn from it and use it as an outside laboratory,” Worley said.

Worley says the savings can be used for instructional purposes or a staffing position. The 2,052-panel solar system is expected to be completed by early spring.