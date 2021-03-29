Hamburg prepares to elect its next mayor, residents say they want someone who will be fair for all

HAMBURG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 3/29/21– Residents in Hamburg will have a new mayor in two months. This comes after their previous mayor died last month from complications during a surgery.

Here’s what resident say they would like to see in their new leader.

“Somebody who is going to listen to the community and not just inside city limits but in the rural areas as well. I love this town and I would like to see it grow,” Melony Gafford said.

“I would like to see the mayor be interactive but not just on one side of the community but all sides of the community and try to be fair with everybody and when I say fair, don’t do more for one area of the city than you would for the other areas of the city,” Idia Mason said.

“I have worked with the last two mayors and they were both good men and we just want another mayor that can be the same,” Acting Mayor of Hamburg, Peggy Akers said.

The filing deadline ended last week and there are three candidates that will voters will have to choose from in the special election on June 8. The last to register vote is on May 10th.

Here are the candidate-

Keith Long

With great enthusiasm, Keith Long announces his candidacy for the position of Mayor for the City of Hamburg in the June 8 election.

Long’s background is in the manufacturing industry having worked at GP Chemical for 26 years. He started his GP career in 1985 as a utility worker, worked up through the hourly ranks, held several supervisor positions, while ending his GP career in 2011 as the Customer Service & Transportation manager. In 2011 Keith began working for Arez, currently Alvar Resins, in Crossett. From the ground up, Keith was instrumental in the building process of this ink resin facility, the staffing of employees, and the start up of the facility in 2012. From 2012-2018 he was the Plant Manager of this facility. Keith is currently an Advanced Manufacturing instructor at UAM-CTC in Crossett and consults at Alvar Resins.

“I believe the positions I have held over the last 35 plus years has prepared me to be the next Mayor of the City of Hamburg. I am a man of my word. If I tell you something, I will do my very best to see it through. I want to work to meet the needs of the City of Hamburg and it’s people.”

Keith has lived in Ashley County for 50 years with 35 being in Hamburg after marrying lifelong Hamburg native, Melinda Kelley Long. They have raised both their children here who have married & decided to call Hamburg their home. His pride & joy is his grandson Jud. Keith is actively involved in First Baptist Church Hamburg, where he serves as a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, and is in the choir.

“I would consider it a privilege and honor if I were given the opportunity to serve the city of Hamburg and it’s citizens.”

David Streeter

After prayerful contemplation and support of friends and family, David Streeter announced his candidacy for Hamburg Mayor for the upcoming election on June 8.

Streeter has generously served Hamburg throughout his life. He volunteered for the Hamburg Fire Department (9 years), the Hamburg Police Force (9 years), the Hamburg Rescue Team (12 years) and served as captain of the Hamburg Rescue Team for many of those years. Streeter started the peewee football program in Hamburg and brought the archery team, skeet team and bass club to Hamburg School District with funding secured through grants he wrote. He also has served on the Hamburg Baseball Board. You can find Streeter many fall nights volunteering for the Hamburg Lions Football Teams by running the clock and announcing some games. Currently, Streeter serves as a member of the board for the Hamburg Economic Development Team where he, and others diligently strive to enhance all areas of Hamburg including safety, beauty, livability and economics.

“I have no hidden agendas as Mayor, nor do I plan to change anything that is currently operating successfully. I believe my most prevalent attribute will be the ability to listen to people and organizations in order to determine the direction that will be most successful for future growth and advancement”.

Streeter currently serves as the Director of Student Services/Affairs at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett and also serves on many committees within the university system. Prior to serving in educational leadership for over 16 years, he taught school for 10 years at Hamburg High School. Before his career in education, Streeter worked in the timber industry. His educational background includes: Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, University of Arkansas at Monticello; Master of Science in Vocational Agriculture and Administrative Leadership Masters endorsed, Southern Arkansas University-Magnolia; and Doctorate of Management in Environmental and Social Sustainability (ESS), Colorado Technical University.

“I am fully committed to being a full-time mayor, if elected. I am ‘quick to listen and slow to speak’ (James 1:19). I plan to use experiences, creativity and understanding of human and organizational dynamics to identify strategies that prove effective for individuals and their/our organizations”.

Streeter was raised in Hamburg and chose to stay as an adult to raise his family there. He and his wife Tracy, of 27 Years, are proud to call Hamburg home and will serve the town in any form. His family ties span 3 generations in Hamburg and he fully understands and has experienced the critical need for strong, transparent local leadership. Streeter is a deacon at First Baptist Church of Hamburg, the Sunday School Director and sings in the choir.

Glen Lawson

A bio was not available at the time this article was written.