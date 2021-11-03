Grand jury indicts Arkansas man in $100 million fraud case

LAVACA, Ark. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a western Arkansas man on health care fraud charges, alleging he submitted false billings of more than $100 million for drug and COVID-19 testing at laboratories he owns or manages. Billy Joe Taylor of Lavaca, near the Fort Smith and the Oklahoma border, was indicted Tuesday on the charges.
According to federal prosecutors, Taylor submitted more than $100 million in false or fraudulent claims to Medicare between February 2017 and May 2021. The indictment alleges that Taylor then used the money to buy luxury cars that included a Rolls Royce, jewelry, guitars and real estate. Speaking to Arkansas Business, Taylor has denied the allegations.