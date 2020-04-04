Governor Hutchinson Issues Executive Order Requiring New Protocols for Commercial Lodgings, Short-Term Rentals

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK (04-04-2020) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued an executive order mandating new safety measures for commercial lodgings, short-term rentals, and other institutions and operations in order to protect public health during the COVID-19 crisis, he announced at a news conference today.

“Every day, we review guidance from state and federal health experts and evaluate additional steps we can take to protect Arkansans from the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hutchinson said. “I am grateful that Arkansans have taken extraordinary efforts to practice social distancing and flatten the curve.

It is my hope that these new measures will provide further protection for Arkansans as we prepare for the peak number of COVID-19 cases in our state.

”The Governor has directed that commercial lodgings and short-term rentals, including, hotels, motels, and vacation rentals, only permit occupancy for the following authorized guests:

Healthcare professionals;

First responders;

Law enforcement;

State or federal employees on official business;

National Guard members on active duty;

Airline crew members;

Patients of hospitals and their families;

Journalists;

Persons unable to return to their home due to COVID-19 travel restrictions;

Arkansas citizens unable to return to their home due to exigent circumstances, such as fire, flood, tornado, or other disaster;

Persons in need of shelter due to domestic violence or homelessness;

Employees of hotels, motels, or other service providers/contractors of a hotel or motel;

and persons away from their home due to work or work-related travel.

Read the Executive Order, EO 20-13, HERE.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.