Governor Hutchinson expects mask mandate will end next week, some say it’s too early & urge individual accountability

EL DORADO, Ark. KTVE/KARD (03/24/21) — A week from today Arkansans will found if the state will life its mask mandate that has been in place since July.

“March 31st is when I announced the mask mandate would be lifted if we meet certain criteria,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “We are far below that criteria, so everyone can expect on March 31st for that mask mandate to be lifted.”

The criteria for the statewide mask mandate to end includes:

-a positivity rate below 10% with at least 7,500 COVID-19 tests every day

-COVID-19-related hospitalizations under 750 if the state does not give 7,500 tests per day

“I’m so ready for it to be lifted due to the pollen and trying to keep it up and keep it on,” Mauri White said. “I do wear it for other’s safety concerns because we don’t want to spread anything. I trust his judgement.”

Others feel the mandate and other restrictions will only cause people to let their guards down.

Last month, Governor Hutchinson lifted most of its coronavirus safety restrictions. The limits being lifted included capacity limits for bars, restaurants, gyms and large venues although he left open the possibility of reinstating the restrictions if there’s another surge in cases.

Camp believes in addition to the decline in positive covid cases, abolishing the mask mandate right now will also deter people from getting the vaccine.

“When a mandate is put in place people are going to follow that mandate and when you take that mandate away, people that were following the rules per say feel like there isn’t a rule to follow anymore,” Administrator for a local Covid-19 Support Group, Brandi Camp said.

“Lifting the mandate gives the impression that we are safe and we are not. We are nowhere near the end of this.”

That’s why medical professionals say it’s up to each individual to make responsible decisions.

The Center for Disease Control has released guidance on what community members can do if they have received the vaccine but even if you have received it, are waiting to get it or don’t plan to get it all everyone should still be cautious.

“When you’re in groups and aren’t sure of people’s vaccine status or their health status I think it’s the considerate responsible thing to do to wear a mask at this time,” Alison Burroff, Staff Pharmacist at the Medical Center of South Arkansas said.

No matter what side of the mask mandate you’re on, Camp hopes everyone will remember this pandemic is not over.

“That’s the important issue to take away from this that we are not at the end of this. We still need to do whatever to keep our community safe,” she said.

Governor Hutchinson has said cities will not be allowed to enforce local ordinances but businesses are still allowed to make their own requirements for its customers.

Senator Trent Gardner has filed a bill in the state legislature to end the mask mandate immediately. He says it will be brought up in committee meeting next week.