Governor Hutchinson appoints a task force to review policing standards in the state

EL DORADO, Ark. (6/9/20) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has created a taskforce to review policies and procedures concerning law enforcement in Arkansas.

“Our law enforcement standards in Arkansas were brought about over 45 years ago and since that time there has not been a comprehensive review of our standards, of our accountability and how we can improve the current system of training and hold our officers accountable,” Governor Hutchinson said.

The group will be charged with reviewing the adequacy of law enforcement training, policies and operations as it relates to cultural, racial and community relations.

They will also study accountability and discipline procedures for the creation of state-wide database of complaints involving officers, study issues with officer retention and recruitment and review community policing.

Members of the task force include:

Percy Wilburn, Vice Chairman of Arkansas Commission of Law Enforcement Standards and Training;

Jami Cook, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety;

Shirley Washington, Mayor of Pine Bluff;

James Sanders, Mayor of Blytheville;

Tim Helder, Sheriff of Washington County;

Scott Hamilton, CEO and President of Urban League of the State of Arkansas;

Rosa Velasquez, Arkansas United;

KenDrell Collins, Assistant Federal Public Defender;

Bob McMahan, Arkansas Office of Prosecutor Coordinator;

Jimmy Warren, Citizen Activist, Conway;

Emma Davis, Citizen Activist, Van Buren;

Tim Campbell, Citizen Activist, Little Rock;

Layla Holloway, Citizen Activist, Van Buren;

Representative from Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police;

Representative from Arkansas Sheriff’s Association;

Representative from Arkansas Black Mayor’s Association;

Representative from Arkansas State Police;

Additional citizens as the Governor deems necessary.

“This is not to take away from law enforcement,” Governor Hutchinson said. “This is to enhance law enforcement.

Jimmy Warren is a native of Crossett who was appointed to the committee. He believes the recent protests fighting against racial injustice and police brutality is what sparked this much needed conversation.

“It shows how peaceful protest matter, how reaching out to your local communities matter and it shows how things can get done right here on the grounds,” he said.

The group will have to compile a report to give to Governor Hutchinson by December 31. He made it very clear that there will be no action item to defund the police.

“It is always a fair discussion as to how funding is used and where the needs are and that discussion is fair and can be a part of this,” he said.

According to Governor Hutchinson, there were 40 officers that were decertified. The group will consider concerns from communities across the state in implementing a plan for all certified law enforcement officers across the state.

“This is not going to be a static task force,” he said. “It’s going to be dynamic. It’s going to be listening to the community. It’s going to be addressing the serious issues that we’ve seen reflected across the country.”

The group plans to meet as early as next week.