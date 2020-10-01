Governor Hutchinson announces T-Mobile will donate 100 GB of data, 18K devices for internet access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday T-Mobile will donate 100 gigabytes of data to eligible households and 18,000 internet access devices to Arkansas students.

This is part of T-Mobile’s Project 10Million, which is a nationwide program to increase access to the internet in rural areas. According to T-Mobile, the $10.7 billion initiative aims to deliver internet connectivity to millions of underserve student households at no cost to them.

According to T-Mobile, the company is partnering with school districts across the country, the program offers free wireless hotspots, free high-speed data and access to laptops and tablets at cost.

“This generous donation, combined with the Arkansas Access Point Project, will further increase the number of students with home access to the internet,” the Governor said. “T-Mobile’s leaders understand that students need reliable access to the internet. This is especially welcome as we search for ways to continue school during the pandemic.”

“T-Mobile has been working closely with schools, state governments and technology partners since the pandemic started to connect those who need it most, including more than 1.6 million students nationwide and nearly 5,000 right here in Arkansas,” said Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business. “Now, with Project 10Million, we are going even bigger to tackle this critical issue head on- connecting thousands more across the state! We believe access to the internet means access to opportunity, and we’re going to give millions of students in the U.S. the connectivity they need and deserve.”

Governor Hutchinson says this means the state will have over 38,000 devices with the 18,000 from T-Mobile and 20,000 from the CARES Act.

For more information about Project 10Million or to sign up a school district for the program, go to t-mobile.com/p10m.

