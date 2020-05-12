Governor Hutchinson announces cease-and-desist order against Fort Smith concert

"You can't just arbitrarily determine when the restrictions are lifted," Hutchinson said.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that the Arkansas Department of Health will issue a cease-and-desist order against a concert scheduled at TempleLive in Fort Smith on May 15 — before such large indoor gatherings will be permitted by the state.

“You can’t just arbitrarily determine when the restrictions are lifted,” Hutchinson said. “That is something that is done based on a public health requirement.”

The cease-and-desist order will be an official legal directive ordering that the Travis McCready concert not take place, he said.