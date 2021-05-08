Governor Asa Hutchinson announces public appearance at Arkansas festival

MAGNOLIA, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced that he will be making an appearance in Magnolia, Ar at the Magnolia Blossom Festival on Saturday May 15th.

This appearance caps off a busy week of public speaking engagements around the state for Hutchinson.

Per the festival’s schedule, Hutchinson is set to be a part of the awards ceremony for the World Championship Steak Cook-off which takes place at 7:30pm at the Albemarle Stage located at 211 W. Main Street in Thompson Square Park.

