Governor Announces Arkansas Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund Assists in Pandemic Relief

Little Rock, Ark. (April 5, 2020) – Arkansas Community Foundation announces a partnership with Gov. Asa Hutchinson asking Arkansans to make donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist in pandemic relief. All donations made to this fund will be granted to Arkansas nonprofits working to serve the state’s most vulnerable populations and those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and its economic fallout. Donations can be made online at www.arcf.org/covid19 or by mailing a check to Arkansas Community Foundation, 5 Allied Drive, Suite 51110, Little Rock, AR 72202.

This fund was created March 18, 2020, and the Governor is helping the Community Foundation promote the fund so that Arkansans are aware of how they can help each other.

“Hardships have been placed on many Arkansans because of this public health emergency. Tens of thousands of Arkansans have recently filed unemployment claims, and there are great needs in many Arkansas communities. Arkansans have been incredibly responsive to the needs of their neighbors by volunteering assistance in this time of crisis. I am pleased that the State is partnering with Arkansas Community Foundation to support the COVID-19 relief fund, a designated fund for Arkansans to donate and help other Arkansans,” said Gov. Hutchinson at a press conference today.

“This is why we exist—to help Arkansas communities” said Heather Larkin, President and CEO of Arkansas Community Foundation. “This fund is an efficient way to bring together donors with Arkansas nonprofits. We know that even during difficult times, Arkansans are still generous. We are honored that the Governor considers the Community Foundation the most trusted organization to help provide guidance for those able to help.”

Several Arkansas entities have already stepped up to begin helping. Over $2 million dollars have been pledged or donated by the following:

§ Arkansas Community Foundation

§ Entergy Charitable Foundation

§ Riggs CAT

§ Tyson Family Foundation

§ Walmart Foundation

§ Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation

§ Windgate Charitable Foundation

§ Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

The Community Foundation hopes that other foundations, businesses and individuals across the state will rise to the occasion and donate whatever they can during these unprecedented times. These donations will provide Arkansas nonprofits with the ability to continue their valuable work to meet community needs.

Since March 20, 2020, the Community Foundation has issued 175 grants to nonprofits helping with pandemic relief and is currently reviewing additional applications on a rolling basis. The grant portal is still open for nonprofits to apply. The fund will support community needs in human services, food, health, housing and education. Grants will be made to nonprofit agencies that meet both immediate and long-term needs related to the impact of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

With our network of 28 affiliates offices around the state and in collaboration with other nonprofits, Foundation leadership will be closely monitoring how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our communities and may deploy additional resources to best meet the evolving needs. Nonprofits can find more information by visiting www.arcf.org/covid19.

Annually, the Foundation typically issues about 2,500 grants and about $20 million dollars to Arkansas nonprofits.

