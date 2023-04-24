LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will hold a ceremony to sign legislation Monday morning.

This signing comes after Sanders consecutively signed legislation two weeks ago. The most recent measures include a tax cut bill, the Social Media Safety Act, components of the Safer Stronger Arkansas Act and bills focused on reforming outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas.

The governor marked her first 100 days in office last week by reflecting on the newly-signed laws and navigating through the recent natural disaster in Arkansas.

Officials with Sanders’ office have not released details on Monday’s signing.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.