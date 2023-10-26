LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced an expansion of defense industry jobs coming to Arkansas during a news conference Thursday morning.

The new $33 million manufacturing facility being built in East Camden by Raytheon Rafael will manufacture the Tamir missile to be used in the “Iron Dome” defense system used by Israel, as well as in U.S. missile defense systems.

Sanders said the expansion announcement comes after a meeting with Raytheon executives at the Paris Air Show earlier this year. The new facility will add to RTX’s existing production capacity at the Highland Industrial Park in East Camden.

“This new facility will allow us to expand our presence in Camden and further benefit from the resident talent and expertise of this aerospace and defense epicenter,” Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems and Raytheon-Rafael Area Protection Systems chairman of the board, said.

This announcement comes after militant group Hamas attacked Israel earlier this month, leading to a war that has left thousands of people dead. Sanders along with other Arkansas lawmakers said that the new facility is a good decision for our national security and our allies, including Israel.

“This new project will help ensure Israel has the defenses necessary to protect itself,” Sen. Tom Cotton said. “Arkansans can be proud knowing a Camden-manufactured system will provide protection to our nation and key allies like Israel.”

A Raytheon representative said production at the new facility is expected to start in 2025, bringing at least 30 new jobs to the area.