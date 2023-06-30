CONWAY, Ark. – A new Westrock Coffee facility is coming to Conway, bringing hundreds of job opportunities.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday that once the facility is done, those employed will make an average of at least $30 an hour.

Sanders said that bringing jobs to Arkansas is a part of her vision for the state in her first speech to lawmakers.

In addition to bringing jobs to the state, the governor also said that tax cuts are a priority. She signed a bill in April that will cut $36 million in corporate taxes and $150 million in personal income taxes.