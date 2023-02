LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday morning.

Sanders will be joined with Secretary of Human Services Kristi Putnam. The governor nominated Putnam to join her cabinet in December 2022.

Officials with Sanders’ office have not released any additional details on the announcement.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. A livestream will be available in the player above.