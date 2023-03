Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces proposed legislation to support increased drug-crime enforcement on Feb. 17, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will make an announcement with Attorney General Tim Griffin Tuesday morning.

This announcement comes after Sanders announced the Safe Stronger Arkansas legislative package along with Griffin Monday.

Officials have not released any additional details on the Tuesday announcement.

The event is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.