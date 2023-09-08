LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to call for a special session at the Arkansas State Capitol Friday morning.

Members of the state legislature confirmed Wednesday that preparations were underway for the special session announcement.

The session is expected to run from Sept. 11-13 with a focus on tax cuts and possible changes to the state’s Freedom of Information Act laws.

The governor is expected to make the announcement at 10 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.