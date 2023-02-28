LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to launch a new initiative concerning foster care in Arkansas Tuesday morning.

Sanders will be joined with officials from the Arkansas Department of Human Services to announce the Every Child Arkansas initiative.

The initiative’s purpose is to recruit new foster parents across the state.

Officials said that the initiative is a collaboration between DHS, its Division of Children and Family Services and more than 27 child welfare partners in Arkansas.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.