LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will join federal, state and Little Rock city officials Wednesday to provide an update on tornado damage recovery efforts in Arkansas.

Sanders will be joined by Senator John Boozman, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott and Tony Robinson with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Sanders has provided updates since the severe storms hit Arkansas last week. Arkansas released a website with federal, state and local resources for families affected by the tornadoes.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.