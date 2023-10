LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver remarks at the Old State House Monday morning.

Sanders will be joined by Shea Lewis, the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and Director of State Parks. The governor appointed Lewis to the position in August.

Officials with the governor’s office have not released specific details at this time.

Remarks will be given at 10 a.m. A live stream will be available in the player above.