LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders claims a Biden administration policy allowing abortion access for members of the military has led to the resignation of a senior Natural State military commander.

In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Sanders said the recent resignation of Col. Dillion R. Patterson from his Arkansas Air National Guard command was due to the policy.

On Oct. 20, 2022, the Department of Defense implemented a policy permitting service members to be absent for “non-covered reproductive health care” including procedures like abortion. The policy includes coverage for travel and transportation expenses for service members or their dependents in some circumstances.

Sanders said this policy led to Patterson choosing between military service “or adhering to his sincerely held religious beliefs against abortion.”

U.S. Air Force Col. Dillon R. Patterson salutes 188th Wing members during the change of command ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, June 11, 2023. Col. Patterson assumed command as the 17th wing commander, following Col. Jeremiah Gentry. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Gutierrez)

The governor continued to point out that the recent ruling by the Supreme Court that overturned 1973’s Roe v. Wade pushed the decision on abortion access to individual states. After that ruling, Arkansas was among many states that passed laws prohibiting abortion except if medically necessary for the life of the mother, Sanders said.

“Abortion is itself a barbaric practice. But it is apparently not enough for this administration that abortion be available in some states and regulated in others,” Sanders wrote. “Thus, the Defense Department must now apparently sacrifice lifelong personnel’s leadership in the name of military readiness—a laughable paradox if it were not so deeply offensive and damaging.”

She ended the letter calling for the administration to “Rescind this policy immediately.”

Patterson resigned on Dec. 18, 2023 from command of the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith after he assumed it on June 11, 2023. Sanders’ letter stated he resigned after 22 years of service.

The DoD policy has been in the news recently as conservative Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) held up 450 senior military promotions for in protest of the policy, finally relenting in December after 10 months.

House Republicans had tried to create a provision blocking the DoD policy in the December National Defense Authorization Act. They ultimately removed the provision during negotiations in order for the act to pass.