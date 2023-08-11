Shea Lewis, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and Director of State Parks, Aug. 11, 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The interim head of Arkansas Parks is now its appointed head after a Friday action by the governor.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed Shea Lewis Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and Director of State Parks.

State parks director mean additional duties for Lewis who had been appointed Interim Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism by the governor in June.

When Sanders entered office she said that promoting the Natural State’s outdoors for tourism was a goal.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him [Lewis] to grow Arkansas tourism, elevate our 52 beautiful state parks, and make the Natural State the best place not only to visit, but live, work and raise a family,” the governor said.

Arkansas has its 52 parks across 48 counties, covering 55,000 acres. The parks department shows that over nine million people visit the parks annually.

Lewis has nearly three decades of service with the state parks, beginning as a part-time park interpreter in 1995. He rose through the ranks of a full-time interpreter, park superintendent, region supervisor and deputy director for Arkansas state parks.