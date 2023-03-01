MORRILTON, Ark.— Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a proclamation kicking off the Arkansas Parks Centennial Kickoff Wednesday morning.

The signing will be held in Morrilton at Petit Jean State Park at the Cedar Creek Canyon Overlook, if weather permits.

If the case of inclement weather, officials with Sanders’ office said that the ceremony will be moved to the Petit Jean Visitor’s Center.

The legislation that stated the Arkansas State Parks system, Act 276, was enacted in 1923, with Petit Jean being the first state park in Arkansas.

The governor will be joined by First Gentleman Bryan Sanders; Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Mike Mills; members of the State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission and park rangers.

The event is set to start at 11 a.m. A livestream will be available in the player above.