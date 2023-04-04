LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 4, 2023, Governor Sanders requested a 100 percent federal cost share for state and local resources spent on the first 30 days for tornado debris and cleanup towards Pulaski, Lonoke and Cross counties.

I’ve been across our state since Friday, surveying damage, meeting with survivors, and discussing recovery efforts with local leaders, emergency personnel, and volunteers. It’s clear that the cost to clean up the damage those storms created will be substantial. The federal government is currently covering 75 percent of all costs incurred during our recovery process, but that arrangement must go further to help Arkansans in need. Today, I’m asking the federal government to cover 100 percent of all our recovery expenses during the first 30 days after the storm.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders