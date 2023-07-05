Brandon Adams with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announcing his appointment to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, July 5, 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed a Conway businessman to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Wednesday.

Sanders announced her appointment of Brandon Adams to the commission. Adams will serve a 7-year term.

Adams is replacing outgoing commissioner Bobby Martin whose term ended in June. Martin had been the commission chair, a role that Stan Jones will now take.

The governor said the appointment was in keeping with her goal to promote the state’s outdoor economy alongside her husband Bryan Sanders.

“Bryan and I have made no secret that promoting our state’s outdoor economy is one of the top priorities we have,” she said. “We know that it’s one of the greatest assets that our state has.”

Adams, a Conway native, is the president and CEO of Reliance Health Care, Inc. The Conway-based company operates nursing homes throughout the state and was founded in 1998.