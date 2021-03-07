Gov Hutchinson wants to gradually end Arkansas mask mandate

LITTLE ROCK, ARK– Governor Asa Hutchinson says he is working to slowly remove mask mandates in the state of Arkansas.
For now, residents will be required to wear masks when out in public through the month of March. Currently, health officials are hard at work trying to determine the best time to give citizens the green light to ditch their masks.
Governor Hutchinson told Fox News Sunday that he loosened COVID-19 measures on businesses, but wants to tread carefully and have a gradual approach to completely eliminating face coverings.