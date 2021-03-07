Gov Hutchinson wants to gradually end Arkansas mask mandate

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, ARK– Governor Asa Hutchinson says he is working to slowly remove mask mandates in the state of Arkansas.

For now, residents will be required to wear masks when out in public through the month of March. Currently, health officials are hard at work trying to determine the best time to give citizens the green light to ditch their masks.

Governor Hutchinson told Fox News Sunday that he loosened COVID-19 measures on businesses, but wants to tread carefully and have a gradual approach to completely eliminating face coverings.