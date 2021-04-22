Gov. Hutchinson, Speaker of the House and President Pro Tempore to discuss Revenue Stabilization Act, record reserve

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson, Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd and President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey will discuss the Revenue Stabilization Act and Arkansas’s record reserve.

The Revenue Stabilization Act categorizes and prioritizes spending for state government. The act is revised each legislative session to adapt to the economy, revenue forecasts and program priorities.

State officials say there is currently a surplus in the reserve.

