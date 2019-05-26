Gov. Hutchinson approves emergency funding for flood relief

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) - (5/26/19) Governor Asa Hutchinson approved $100,000 in emergency funding to assist with support efforts related to flooding along the Arkansas River, according to a press release on Sunday.

Flooding in Arkansas is expected to reach record levels throughout the state in the coming week.

"This morning, the Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, and Arkansas State Police provided with me a detailed briefing about the state's ongoing support efforts in communities experiencing record flood levels along the Arkansas River," Hutchinson said.

"I have received a number of requests for aid from communities, and I immediately approved the release of $100,000 of emergency funds to support sandbagging work.

More state funds will be "allocated as the situation demands," according to the release.

