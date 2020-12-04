Gov. Hutchinson appoints new Game and Fish commissioner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed a Fort Smith businessman to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Hutchinson on Friday appointed Bennie Westphal to replace Commissioner Joe Morgan, who died in November.
Westphal is chief executive officer of The Westphal Group, which is involved in commercial real estate development, oil and gas investments, and insurance sales.
