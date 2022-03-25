EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, the Arkansas State Police Foundation Golf Tournament was held at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

An all day tournament that consisted of over forty-five teams registered to play on the course.

The tournament is hosted by Farmers Bank & Trust Foundation.

The Farmers Bank & Trust set up a foundation to celebrate their 115th anniversary. The foundation supports nonprofits by helping them create better impacts and raise money.

President and CEO of Farmers Bank & Trust Chris Gosnell locked inside jail cell until he raises $2,500 for Arkansas State Troopers.

Elizabeth Anderson, Executive Director of Farmer’s Bank & Trust said, “We are here to raise scholarship money for students who are family members of troopers or help troopers that are in need during crisis. The Arkansas State Police has been one of those groups that we intend to continue raising money for.”

For more information about The Arkansas State Police Foundation or to make a donation, click here.