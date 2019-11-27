GoFundMe set up for family of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade for funeral expense

(11/27/2019) — You can now help the family of slain University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff basketball player Sierra-Li Nicole Wade. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family take care of funeral expenses.

Wade, 18, was shot and killed while playing basketball in Lake Village, Arkansas on Monday November 25, 2019. Her older brother was also shot. He survived the incident with non-life threatening injuries.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE FAMILY’S GOFUNDME PAGE.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Wade’s mother, Girlie Balhin. In the post, she says “No mother should ever have to bury her child…Unfortunately, this mother has experienced one of the worst tragedies a mother can ever face, and that’s to receive a call that your daughter has been murdered.”

CLICK HERE to learn the latest on a search for a suspect in Wade’s death, and to hear from Wade’s family.