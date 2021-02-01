Getting away with murder: El Dorado Mother says its past time to start holding killers accountable, ‘police can only do so much’

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is still investigating an unsolved murder that happened last June but have made at least one arrest in the crime.

“This is not like my son is in the hospital recovering. I have to go to the cemetery to go visit him now. I have to go to a cemetery to visit my son,” Ka-ia Billings said.

Xavier “Poohman” Thrower, Ka-ia Billings’ only son, would have turned 27 on this first day of February. The day she lost him last June is still a day she says she’ll never forget.

“It’s a night that plays back in my head every time I close my eyes,” she said. “I was home. I was actually getting out the shower when I heard it.”

Billings says around 9 p.m. on June 14, she had just talked to her son before getting in the shower to prepare for work the next day.

“By the time I turn the water off, I hear this big pop and all I can her his mama mama,” she said. “He was just like call police. He was laying on the floor.”

She then called police and she said another gun shot came through the carport window. She went to the back of the house and heard someone in her son’s room yelling, “Get all of that s***,”

“As I’m about to come out of the hallway, he spots me coming out my room and he’s running down the hallway with a gun to my face. He said give me your purse and I won’t shoot you. My son is still laying on the floor,” she said.

Months later and the night still continues to haunt her each day. She never imagined having to bury her son. It’s been so difficult that she hasn’t been to work since his death and has had to seek counseling.

“I went back to work like two weeks ago. I’ve been off for 7 months because I’m so used to him being there. Mama, how you doing today. Mama, what we eating today. I’m just expecting him to walk through the door. It’s hard,” Billings said.

“I’m going to be honest with you, if it wasn’t for prayer and that daughter of mine, I would have lost it a long time ago,” she said.

The suspect killer was arrested Friday night. Billings is sure another person is also involved. She often times questions why it even took so long for the first arrest to be made.

“I was excited. It’s a lot of stuff going on in El Dorado that this town is too small for…. for nobody not to know anything. So, how can stuff get solved if no one wants to talk,” Billings said.

“The police can only do so much if we’re not helping. If we’re not helping what they can do. Everybody is so worried about the street stuff. If it was your family member would it matter? Would it matter?”

The El Dorado Police Department has four unsolved murder cases, one suicide case that’s pending further results from the Arkansas State Crime Lab and a missing persons case.

City Councilman, Willie Mcghee says it’s time the entire community puts their issues aside and come together.

“Their blood is screaming that we need to solve the person that took their life. They deserve that. It takes all of us. This isn’t a black thing. This isn’t an across the track thing. This involved the whole community,” Mcghee said.

“This affects us all whether its Ward, 3, 2, 1 or 4. We need to look at El Dorado as a whole because what affects one said affects the other side.”

Billings and other family members and friends visited Thrower’s gravesite in Strong on Monday afternoon. She says she’s speaking for all grieving mothers because wanting justice isn’t just what she wants for her son. She wants it for everyone.

“Its families out here that’s wanting some closure. You can’t tell me someone doesn’t know anything. There are families out here that are wanting closure. It’s not just me. I’m speaking for all of them,” Billings said.

The El Dorado Police Department is still investigating this case in addition to others.

If you have any information about any of the active cases, Octavius Critton Jr., Rodney Hart, Ashley Bell, James Bowens, Iesha Jackson and Jactavius Rashaad Williams, call 870-863-4636.